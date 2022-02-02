article

FEBRUARY 1, 2022

FOX PRESS RELEASE: FOX RENEWS HELL'S KITCHEN FOR SEASONS 21 & 22

Begin Press Release:

FOX SERVES UP TWO ADDITIONAL HELPINGS OF "HELL’S KITCHEN,"

RENEWING HIT CULINARY COMPETITION SERIES FOR SEASONS 21 AND 22

FOX has ordered two additional seasons of the Gordon Ramsay hit culinary competition series HELL’S KITCHEN, renewing the show for its 21st and 22nd seasons. In the long-running series, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including chef positions at some of Ramsay’s most famous restaurants around the country, and the title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner.

"HELL’S KITCHEN is a flagship series for us, and has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. "In fact, it’s the show that first brought Gordon Ramsay to FOX, essentially serving as the launchpad for our long-standing relationship with him. We’d like to thank Gordon, our producing partners ITV and A. Smith & Co. and the entire crew of this seminal series. We couldn’t be happier to have all of these cooks in the kitchen for its 21st and 22nd seasons."

Last season, HELL’S KITCHEN was the #1 cooking show on television (across broadcast and cable) among Adults 18‐49, and its total multiplatform P2+ audience grew +8% from S19, up +48% in P2+ streaming audience. In addition, HELL’S KITCHEN delivered its most streamed cycles yet, amassing 1.9M P2+ streaming (Hulu + FOXNow) for S19 and S20 to date.

HELL’S KITCHEN is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers. "Like" HELL’S KITCHEN on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hellskitchen. Follow the series on Twitter at @hellskitchenonfox and follow Ramsay at @GordonRamsay. Join the discussion using #HellsKitchen. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @hellskitchenfox. Stream previous seasons of HELL'S KITCHEN for FREE on Tubi.

About Gordon Ramsay

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four primetime national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces NEXT LEVEL CHEF, HELL’S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF,

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR and GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, in addition to specials, including 2021’s "Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip."

Ramsay and FOX Entertainment recently announced their leading new worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, Tubi and global markets. His earlier multimedia production company, Studio Ramsay, was launched in the U.K. in 2016 to create and develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent. Its shows include GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, which was the highest-rated food show of 2019; "The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay"; "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," on National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide; the ratings hit and BAFTA-nominated "Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip," for ITV; "Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance," on BBC1; the daytime cooking series "Culinary Genius," which premiered on ITV in the U.K., and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series "The Savoy" and "Gordon on Cocaine"; and the highly popular children’s series "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC.

Studio Ramsay Global Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay’s original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview series "Scrambled," and is also behind the highly successful "Ramsay in 10," which went live during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Studio Ramsay Global Digital oversees and creates content for all behind-the-scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming, has produced content for National Geographic and Masterclass, and produces recipe content across Ramsay’s 80 million plus Social Media reach, including his breakout TikTok account.

For more information, please visit www.gordonramsay.com or follow Gordon Ramsay on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About ITV Entertainment

ITV Entertainment, part of ITV America, is one of the largest international producers for the U.S. market and a major force in acquiring, developing and producing programming for U.S. networks. ITV Entertainment has a wide slate of series with major networks and streaming platforms, including "Hell’s Kitchen" (FOX); the Emmy-winning "Queer Eye" (Netflix); "Love Island" (CBS); "My Mom, Your Dad" (HBO Max); "The Chase" (ABC) and "The First 48" (A&E), among many others.

About A. Smith & Co. Productions

A. Smith & Co. Productions creates some of the most innovative, highly rated, and high-quality programming for the domestic and international television marketplace. Founded by Chairman Arthur Smith, an unscripted TV pioneer who was inducted into the Realscreen Awards Hall of Fame and named Broadcasting & Cable’s "Producer of the Year," the company has produced over 5,000 hours of award-winning programming, more than 200 shows, for more than 50 networks and platforms, with formats sold to well over 120 territories. For two decades, A. Smith & Co. has been a global leader in non-fiction

Advertisement

television for productions, including "Hell’s Kitchen" (FOX), "American Ninja Warrior" (NBC), "Profiled: The Black Man" (discovery+/OWN), the NFL’s "Pro Bowl Skills Showdown" (ESPN), "Welcome to Plathville" (TLC), "American Ninja Warrior Junior" (Peacock), Season Two of "Floor is Lava" (Netflix), "The Titan Games" (NBC), "Mental Samurai" (FOX), "Ellen’s Next Great Designer" (HBO Max), "Voices of Fire" (Netflix), "American Gangster: Trap Queens" (BET+), "Unsung" (TV One) and more. For more information, please visit https://www.asmithco.com/.