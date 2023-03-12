We are so proud of our very own Randy Wallace who received the Media Champion Award at the 2023 Circles of Excellence Criminal Justice Award.

The Media Champion award honors journalists, documentary makers, and digital media champions who spotlight criminal justice, challenge misperceptions and improve public understanding.

Wallace is a five-time Emmy Award reporter whose investigative reports include topics on the elderly and widows, Medicare wheelchair fraud, and a halfway house that's home to hundreds of convicted sex offenders and other violent criminals.

Through his FOX 26 franchise Breaking Bond he focuses on the victims and families who have been affected by people who are let out on bond time and time again and have recommitted felonies.

Wallace was presented the award by FOX 26's Senior Vice President and General Manager D'Artagnan Bebel.

"There is a need for common sense criminal justice reform and that [Breaking Bond] franchise is one of the efforts that we would hope the electorate would go to the polls and vote those people out who are not necessarily doing the right thing when it comes to bailing convicted felons again and again," Bebel said.

One of his most recent stories that caused lots of conversations was a report on a repeat offender who was accused of kidnappings and beating women and has a one-dollar bond set by the judge.

"It's a double honor to get it from this guy here. I have been on television I've been with fox 26 for 33 years, and as you can imagine a lot of bosses come and go," Wallace said. "No matter what the story, no matter what the circumstance, D'Art was always by me. He always Told me to keep going and do the right thing and I really appreciate this."