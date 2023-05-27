FOX 26's Carolina Sanchez to be a panelist at Spoiled Latina Summit

FOX 26's Carolina Sanchez will be on the panel at the Spoiled Latina Summit in Houston!

The Spoiled Latina Summit (SLS) aims to provide all women with a self-care weekend to invest in themselves while surrounded by meaningful conversations and a motivated community. The weekend will have speakers, brand activations, photo opportunities, and mentorship.

SLS this year will be held at Silver Street Studios and is to be converted into a Glam Rodeo.

The summit will have lodging if you need it at Hotel Laura in downtown Houston. You have to book before June 29 to get the SLS rates for the hotel.

More than 375 women attended in 2022 all from different cultures, backgrounds, and ages.

Tickets for the summit are $249 and include:

1 goodie bag filled with a variety of products ($200 value)

Delicious food and snacks throughout the day by some of our amazing sponsors

Tons of networking opportunities to mix and mingle with like-minded boss women.

Photo booths galore

Chance to win one of many giveaways

Spoiled Latina was started by Yvonne Guidry who began attending conferences in Miami and LA as a young blogger but soon built a similar community in Houston to bring people together and to nurture connections with each other. The mission of Spoiled Latina, according to her website, is to empower all women to reach their ultimate potential by encouraging them to spoil themselves throughout their life journey.

For more information on the summit, click here.