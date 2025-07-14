FOX 26 finds third sex offender freed from jail on PR bond after competency was restored

The Brief With three convicted sex offenders freed on PR bonds, it begs the question, how many more are out there? Last year, we came across Rocky Annis. Last month, we found Gregory Wade Brooks. Now, it's 34-year-old Marcus Singleton. All 3 registered sex offenders who were once deemed incompetent to stand trial. Singleton maybe the most disturbing one yet. His lengthy rap sheet includes prison time for indecency with a child.



BREAKING BOND: FOX 26 uncovers another convicted sex offender released on PR bond after being found competent

Now with three convicted sex offenders freed on PR bonds, it begs the question, how many more are out there?

Last year, we came across Rocky Annis. Last month, we found Gregory Wade Brooks. Now, it's 34-year-old Marcus Singleton.

All 3 registered sex offenders who were once deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Marcus Singleton

"And the minute they were restored to competency, I'd say within 24 hours, they were all granted a PR bond," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers.

Singleton maybe the most disturbing one yet. His lengthy rap sheet includes prison time for indecency with a child.

"The only time Marcus Singleton is crime free is when he's locked up," Kahan said.

According to court documents, Judge Mark Ellis granted Singleton two PR bonds for two felony charges, one a violent crime, after his competency was restored.

"He didn't register as a sex offender. Then when he was taken into custody for that charge, he assaulted hospital personnel," said Kahan.

"Once a person is deemed competent, they should be treated like every other individual," said Senator Joan Huffman. "I don't know of anything in the law that would give them some special reason to get a PR bond. If there's something in the law that protects them, then that law needs to be changed. Because, in my book, once they're competent, they should be treated like everyone else, and should not receive PR bonds if they're a registered sex offender."

Court documents state Singleton has refused to take his prescribed medications, which apparently makes him even more of a danger.

"Yet he's given a personal recognizance get out of jail free card," said Kahan. "I don't understand the logic behind any of this."