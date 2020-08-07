Four people detained following pursuit in Northwest Harris County

article

Four people have been detained following an early morning pursuit in Harris County.



The chase came to an end on the 11700 block of Wolf Run Lane.

Authorities said a Jersey Village Police Department unit attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.



The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit began, authorities said.

Authorities from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter joined in on the pursuit.



The pursuit went up and down U.S. Highway 290 and Farm to Market Road.

The pursuit came to end when the suspect went into a dead-end road, attempted a U-turn, and caused a head-on crash with a Jersey Village Police Department unit.



Police said one of the suspects had a cut on her head and the officer was checked out by paramedics.



The vehicle was showing stolen out of the Houston Police Department area.



The crash and pursuit remain under investigation.