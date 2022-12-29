Four suspects arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident may be linked to other crimes: police

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rodney Wilson and Shawn Johnson are suspects in a Cedar Park jugging incident. Police say they may be linked to other crimes.

Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident in Cedar Park, and police say it appears they may be responsible for several of these types of robberies in the Austin area as well.

Cedar Park police say the victim had just come from the bank when someone attacked him at a Texaco on Cluck Creek Trail yesterday around 10:30 a.m., took his money, and drove away.

Investigators determined that two vehicles and multiple suspects were involved.

They gave vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers to police in the surrounding areas and, a short time later, they were spotted in Fayette County.

Police stopped the vehicles and arrested them, and discovered a large amount of cash in the cars along with equipment used for surveillance.

The suspects – John Carter, Roderick Glenn, Shawn Johnson, and Rodney Wilson – are all from the Houston area.

They're charged with Engaging in Organized Crime with Robbery, a first degree felony.

Police are urging people to be aware of their surroundings. They say you should always be on the lookout and if you notice anything suspicious, please call to report it.

"If you see something, say something. It can make a big difference," said Cedar Park police.