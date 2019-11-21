Fort Hood identifies two soldiers killed in Afghanistan

article

The Department of Defense has released the names of two soldiers who died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

The 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers died on Nov.20 while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The soldiers have been identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami. The soldiers died in Logar Province, Afghanistan, when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground, according to the Department of Defense. Both were assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas.

"First Attack is saddened by the tragic loss of Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr," said Lt. Col. Adam Camarano, commander, 1-227th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. "Our heartfelt condolences go to both families and their friends during this difficult time. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Knadel and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Fuchigami will always be remembered as a part of the heroic legacy of the 1st Cavalry Division; forged by the sacrifices of brave Cavalry Troopers who have laid down their lives in defense of freedom."

Knadle, whose home of record is listed as Tarrant, Texas, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas. He entered active duty in April 2013 and following his initial training, he was assigned to 1-227th in April 2015 where he served as an Apache Helicopter pilot. Knadle’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and Army Aviator Badge.

Fuchigami, whose home of record is listed as Keaau, Hawaii, was also assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas. He entered active duty in May 2017 and following his initial training, he was assigned to 1-227th in October 2018 where he served as an Apache Helicopter pilot. Fuchigami’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and Army Aviator Badge.

Both Soldiers deployed to Afghanistan in October 2019.

The incident remains under investigation.