Fort Bend, Pct. 3 Commissioner results: Andy Meyers wins

Fort Bend County voters have decided who will serve as Precinct 3 commissioner.

Unofficial final results show incumbent Andy Meyers received 58.87% of the vote while his challenger, Taral Patel received 41.13% of the vote.

Meyers has served as a county commissioner since 1997. He has lived in Pct. 3 for nearly four decades.

"I’m committed to ensuring that taxpayers’ money is spent as prudently and as efficiently as possible," his website reads.

The race for the position has been marred with allegations that Patel set up fake social media accounts to post racist comments aimed at his own campaign.

Documents state Patel posted a press release on Sept. 18, 2023, showing a collage of "racist" social media posts. One of the comments in the post read, "I am with Meyers ALL THE WAY. . .unlike Patel and his followers who worship Monkey and Elephant."

Patel is facing multiple charges including online impersonation and misinterpretation of identity.

The story took a shocking turn when Fort Bend County Judge KP George was accused of taking part in a similar scheme with Patel in 2022. He was indicted for misrepresentation of identity, a Class A misdemeanor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Election results in the Houston area and across Texas

This is just one race voters are being asked to consider this election. Across the nation, Americans cast their ballots for the next president of the United States. In Texas, a closely watched race was between Incumbent Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred for U.S. Senate. Voters in Fort Bend County and Harris County voted for a sheriff. Voters also elected new U.S. representatives for their districts, including in Texas Congressional District 18, where voters would choose who would fill the position following the passing of longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

