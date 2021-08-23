Fort Bend ISD’s Pecan Grove Elementary School switching to virtual learning

article

Fort Bend Independent School District’s Pecan Grove Elementary School will be switching to virtual learning as data suggested a ‘significant impact’ to the campus due to COVID-19.



According to a note on Pecan Grove Elementary website, "following careful consideration, the decision has been made for Pecan Grove Elementary to shift from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Tuesday, August 24, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021."



School officials said the instructional day will start at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Officials said school will take place online during the normal hours of operation for the remainder of the week.



Students will tentatively return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, August 30, 2021, officials said.

Click here to read the note sent home to parents on Monday.



