Fort Bend ISD to not require face masks but still encourages staff, students, and parents to wear one

As the battle wages on between school districts, local governments, and the state on enforcing face masks, Fort Bend ISD announced it would not be doing so.

The district shared a tweet Saturday afternoon saying while it does not intend to require mask-wearing, still encourages staff, parents, and students to wear them.

Fort Bend ISD says this decision is in response to the latest development between Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, which prohibits local governments from having mask mandates.

On Friday, a Travis County judge issued a temporary injunction order against the governor and his ban on mask mandates.

"In light of this legal development, at this time, the District is not requiring the wearing of masks," Fort Bend ISD said. "The District continues to strongly urge employees, students, parents, and visitors to wear a mask."

And Gov. Abbott has maintained his stance that legal action will be taken against schools that seek to defy his executive order.

The recent development also comes just days after the district was expected to have their mask mandate take effect.

Fort Bend ISD parents on Twitter seemed outraged by the sudden change, which corroborates a report FOX 26 conducted a few days back, where they said the mask mandate does not seem like enough.

The county judge of Fort Bend County has been an outspoken critic in this ongoing battle as well, even expressing disappointment over how things have gone the way they have.

"It is unfortunate we have to fight in this aspect, but my message we have to fight, we will have to fight because I took an oath to protect our citizens at every level…especially our children," Judge KP George said. "Every day, every hour, every minute we wait – we adults, are failing to protect our most vulnerable: the children."

Click here to view the protocols from Fort Bend ISD.

