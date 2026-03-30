Fort Bend ISD shares new details on school closures, boundary changes; teachers to get placement updates

The Brief Fort Bend ISD says implementation is underway for school closures and boundary changes approved earlier this month. District leaders say some teachers impacted by closures will get placement updates tomorrow, while families should receive key information by mid-April. The district also says about 700 additional students are expected to become eligible for bus service as part of the changes.



Fort Bend ISD leaders shared new details Monday night about how the district plans to roll out school closures and attendance boundary changes, including when teachers and families can expect more answers.

During the meeting, district leaders said the work has moved into the implementation phase following the board’s March 9 approval of elementary boundary changes and school closures. Officials said the district is now focused on staffing, student transitions, transportation, communication, and program placement ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

Fort Bend ISD moves to implementation phase

What we know:

District leaders said families affected by the changes should receive address-specific and program-specific information by mid-April. Officials said that communication depends on final validation of address, zoning, and mapping data before it can be made public.

The district also said staff impacted by closures at any of the seven campuses will receive communication tomorrow. Some employees will be notified of their assignment, while others will be told Human Resources is still working to find them a placement.

Impact on specialized programs and special education

For students in specialized programs, district leaders said they reviewed boundaries and programming for about 1,500 elementary students. Officials said they worked student by student to determine current campus, zoned campus, and future placement, while also collaborating with principals on space and program needs.

District leaders also said they are not changing student services or eligibility for special education programs. Melissa Hubbard told trustees the district wants families to know students will continue receiving services based on their IEPs and other existing plans.

Families with children receiving special education services are expected to get separate, program-specific communication, and the district says that information is being coordinated to go out by the middle of April. District-wide campus open houses are also planned, so families can visit new campuses and meet staff ahead of the transition.

Transportation changes and new bus eligibility

Another change ahead: district leaders said transportation is expected to shift, with roughly 700 additional students becoming eligible for bus service.

What we don't know:

The district has not yet clearly spelled out exactly how many students and staff will be affected districtwide by each closure and boundary adjustment.

It is also still unclear which campuses may see the biggest impact once all placements are finalized.

Middle and high school boundary changes

(FOX Local)

What's next:

District leaders say parents and teachers should have the most important information they need by mid-April.

The district also said planning for future boundary changes involving middle and high schools will continue through the fall.