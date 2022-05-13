Fort Bend ISD school bus flipped on its side on toll road, no students on board

article

A Fort Bend ISD school bus has flipped on its side on the toll road Friday morning. Thankfully, no students were on board and no injuries are reported.

It happened on the Fort Bend County Toll Road at FM 2234. All southbound lanes are blocked at this time as emergency crews work to clear the scene and investigate.

It's unknown what led to the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.