The Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees have named Dr. Marc Smith the lone finalist for superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Christie Whitbeck.

The board voted unanimously to name Dr. Smith the lone finalist during a special meeting on Friday.

Dr. Smith previously worked in Fort Bend ISD as the executive principal from 2006 to 2007, and then assistant superintendent from 2007 to 2012. He then went to serve as superintendent of Marshall ISD and, most recently, Duncanville ISD.

PREVIOUS: Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck's retirement approved

Dr. Whitbeck’s retirement became official on Monday night, but she will remain with the district as Superintendent Emeritus until June 30, 2024, to assist the Board of Trustees with the transition in leadership.

Her retirement comes after a heated board meeting last week. Behind closed doors, members approved Whitbeck’s early retirement on Dec. 4. However, Whitbeck had just agreed to a new contract and raise in July. No exact details have been given as to why the decision was made.

MORE: Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck retires early amid controversy

Whitbeck met with reporters briefly Monday but was unable to answer any questions relating to the early retirement.

"I have never done anything illegal, immoral, or improper, not since ever," Whitbeck said Monday. "Certainly not up until today. I have not violated a district policy. I have not violated any directive from the board. I was not on any kind of growth plan or any kind of plan for improvement. I have received no memos or anything of that nature. I still to this date have not met my board of trustees to fully understand why all of this is happening."

Taxpayers will be on the hook for a severance package worth nearly $500,000 and the salary associated with the interim superintendent position.