Fort Bend Independent School District is faced with a lawsuit from a family who claimed their 7-year-old child was abused by staff at an elementary school.

According to a lawsuit, the family claims their child who attends Oakland Elementary School, was restrained by staff, had a pillow put over her face, and would come home covered in bruises.

The young girl reportedly has a disability, having been diagnosed and treated for Autism, documents state.

Court records state the 7-year-old was restrained and forced to lie on her stomach on the floor with her hands behind her back and only was allowed up after she told staff she couldn't breathe.

"My daughter said the day she had all those bruises on her, she says, ‘Mommy they were dragging me and hurting me from the primary classroom to special ed’", said Kimberly Pittard, the young girl's mother, told FOX 26 anchor Caroline Collins.

In at least one instance, she was locked in a storage closet, the lawsuit alleges.

Fort Bend ISD gave us this statement:

"When addressing inquiries from the media concerning legal action that pertains to a specific student, our commitment to student confidentiality and privacy laws limits our ability to provide information and important details.

In instances like this, the school district wishes to share details that would provide clarity, but unfortunately, we cannot.

Please know we investigated allegations in this case fully and impartially.

Our fact-finding included separate investigations by our Fort Bend ISD Police Department and Human Resources teams, a review of video footage and evidence, statements from all pertinent staff members, date and time verifications plus other ascertainable information. Our investigations were thorough and deliberate. The allegations made were found to be unsubstantiated. An investigation by Child Protective Services also ruled out any findings of abuse or neglect by district staff.

Our number one goal and priority is to always serve our children, so that they can learn and grow in safe and healthy environments alongside their peers, campus educators, and all school staff members."