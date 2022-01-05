Fort Bend ISD says bus route delays expected Wednesday as students return from break

article

Fort Bend ISD said bus route delays were expected as students headed back to class on Wednesday.

The district said delays were expected "due to continuing nationwide driver shortage and absences."

Wednesday is the first day back for students following the winter break.

As the new semester begins, the district says a new COVID-19 testing site will open to the public in the parking lot of the Don Cook Natatorium.

The site, located at 16255 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land, will remain open through Saturday, January 8. Hours are Wednesday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is asked to enter the test site on Austin Parkway.

Testing is free and appointments are not required. Children 17 and under will require parental permission to be tested.

