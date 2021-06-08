Fort Bend family speaks with FOX 26 after brother was killed in a officer-involved shooting

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office spoke to FOX 26 Tuesday about an officer-involved shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Jose Angel by an off-duty officer working security at the time.

The shooting is being investigated by the DA’s office, along with the Texas Rangers.

It happened outside of the Knights of Columbus Hall during a Quinceanera, where we are told hundreds were in attendance.

"We want justice, we want justice," said Elisa, family of Angel. "I don’t understand why they are blaming him, like it’s all their fault."

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office saying the deputy came across Angel, who was involved in a disturbance with other attendees.

Preliminary reports indicate he was wielding a knife and refused to drop the weapon.

In cell phone video released to FOX 26, you can see and hear the off-duty officer. Angel, who was shot multiple times is on the ground.

Family members told us he was shot at least three times, twice in the front and once on the side.

"I just don’t understand how this happened to him because these other people were chasing him, trying to hurt him, all he had was a box cutter," said Elisa.

The family of the 24-year-old saying the shooting was unnecessary and that Angel was trying to protect himself from the group of men.

"There are a lot of comment of Facebook saying they should have killed him, what if he was your family member?" said Elisa. "We don’t know what happened, this is what you wish upon us?"

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office released a statement regarding the shooting saying: "Our office is cooperating fully with our partner law enforcement agencies to investigate this unfortunate situation."

On Tuesday, the family held a vigil for Angel. Funeral services will be this weekend.