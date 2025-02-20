Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Washington County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Colorado County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Wharton County, Brazos County, Inland Jackson County, Waller County, Fort Bend County, Walker County
6
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston County, San Jacinto County, Chambers County, Inland Brazoria County, Polk County, Southern Liberty County
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Inland Jackson County, Houston County, Washington County, Inland Brazoria County, Southern Liberty County, Montgomery County, Brazos County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County, Polk County, Inland Harris County, Inland Galveston County, Colorado County, Waller County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Chambers County, Grimes County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM CST, Cherokee County

Fort Bend County warming centers open, Feb. 20-21

By
Published  February 20, 2025 8:03am CST
Fort Bend County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Fort Bend County has opened warming centers for residents to stay warm amid cold weather.
    • They are opening one location for overnight stay from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with a capacity of 30 people, but will open additional space if needed.
    • Only service animals are allowed at the warming centers.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Yexas - Fort Bend County announced they were opening several warming centers due to the extreme cold weather impacting the Houston-area.

Where are warming centers in Fort Bend County

What we know:

The county has warming centers available for residents to stay at during the day and one location available for overnight stay.

HOUSTON WARMING CENTERS: City of Houston warming centers open amid extreme cold weather

Only service animals will be allowed at the warming centers.

If you need transportation to a warming center, Fort Bend County Public Transportation may be an option for residents. Call 866-751-TRIP bewteen 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for scheduled ride services.

Warming Center Locations:

Here are the following locations open as warming centers:

Open during regular business hours 

  • All 12 Fort Bend County Library locations
  • Fort Bend Family YMCA (Missouri City)

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

  • Attack Poverty – Friends of North Rosenberg (Capacity: 30 people; Additional space may be opened if needed)

The Source: Information for this article was provided by Fort Bend County in a press release.

Fort Bend CountyHouston