Fort Bend County warming centers open, Feb. 20-21
FORT BEND COUNTY, Yexas - Fort Bend County announced they were opening several warming centers due to the extreme cold weather impacting the Houston-area.
Where are warming centers in Fort Bend County
What we know:
The county has warming centers available for residents to stay at during the day and one location available for overnight stay.
Only service animals will be allowed at the warming centers.
If you need transportation to a warming center, Fort Bend County Public Transportation may be an option for residents. Call 866-751-TRIP bewteen 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for scheduled ride services.
Warming Center Locations:
Here are the following locations open as warming centers:
Open during regular business hours
- All 12 Fort Bend County Library locations
- Fort Bend Family YMCA (Missouri City)
Open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Attack Poverty – Friends of North Rosenberg (Capacity: 30 people; Additional space may be opened if needed)
