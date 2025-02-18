Houston weather: Overnight warming centers to open Wednesday night due to cold weather

The City of Houston has announced they are opening multiple warming centers due to the cold weather expected to the Houston area starting on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Overnight warming centers to open Wednesday night in Houston

What we know:

According to the City of Houston, starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, the city will open 12 warming centers across Houston to provide shelter and relief for those in need. The warming centers will remain open overnight until the morning of Thursday, February 20.

Individuals who arrive with items will be allowed to keep their items with them while they are at the warming centers.

Z Trips will be offered to go to the centers. Any individuals needing assistance are encouraged to call 311.

Warming center locations:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W Montgomery Rd.

Northeast Multi-Service Center: 9720 Spaulding St.

Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 4802 Lockwood Dr.

Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton St

Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine St.

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center: 6402 Market St.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center: 7037 Capitol St

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center: 1475 W Gray St.

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Dr.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 4410 Reed Rd.

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center: 4014 Market St.

Third Ward Multi-Service Center: 3611 Ennis St.

Prepare now:

The City of Houston is encouraging all residents to be prepared and reminds everyone to take care of the "Four P’s":

People : Keep warm by layering clothing and utilizing extra blankets. Check on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

Pets : Bring pets inside or ensure they have adequate shelter, food, and water.

Pipes : Protect exposed pipes from freezing by covering them with insulation or towels.

Plants: Bring plants indoors or cover them to prevent damage from freezing temperatures.