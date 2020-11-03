Fort Bend County surpasses 70% voter turnout

article

Fort Bend County is the first reported county in Texas to surpass 70% voter turnout, according to County Judge KP George.

Judge George announced the record turnout shortly after noon on Tuesday.

“With today's turnout, Fort Bend County has shattered all previous records surpassing a historic 70% turnout. #Election2020,” Judge George wrote on Twitter. “Please encourage everyone you know to vote. Still, 30% of our registered voters & neighbors HAVE NOT voted. Make calls, texts, social media, etc”

Texas voters surpassed several milestones during early voting.

On Friday, the last day of early voting, more than 9 million ballots had already been cast in Texas – exceeding the total number of votes in all of 2016’s race.

The day before, Harris County surpassed their total turnout from the 2016 general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.