Fort Bend County authorities are calling on the public to help find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Fort Bend County missing: Tyrek Jackson

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, 11-year-old Tyrek Jackson was last seen at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. He was in the 3900 block of Teal Run Place Court in Fresno, near Trammel-Fresno Road and Teal Bend Boulevard.

Authorities say Jackson was wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt. He is Black, 4'5" tall, and weighs about 100 pounds.

No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 281-341-4665, and press Option 1.