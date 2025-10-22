Fort Bend County: Missing 11-year-old last seen in Fresno neighborhood, officials say
FRESNO, Texas - Fort Bend County authorities are calling on the public to help find a missing 11-year-old boy.
Fort Bend County missing: Tyrek Jackson
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, 11-year-old Tyrek Jackson was last seen at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. He was in the 3900 block of Teal Run Place Court in Fresno, near Trammel-Fresno Road and Teal Bend Boulevard.
Authorities say Jackson was wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt. He is Black, 4'5" tall, and weighs about 100 pounds.
No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 281-341-4665, and press Option 1.
The Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.