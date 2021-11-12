Fort Bend County lowers COVID-19 risk level to second-lowest category

Fort Bend County’s COVID-19 risk level was lowered to the yellow "low to moderate" community risk category on Friday.

According to guidance from the county, the yellow category – the second-lowest in the system – signifies a "significant sustained reduction in community transmission" and "controlled community spread".

This is the second time the risk level has been lowered in about a month. In mid-October, the risk level was lowered from red – the highest category – to orange.

County Judge KP George said Friday that the county is moving in the right direction, but says residents need to continue to wear masks, social distance and follow CDC guidelines.

"Protect yourself, protect your family, and protect your neighbor. And stay safe, get vaccinated, wear a mask. And let's all enjoy our holidays," Judge George said.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, about 70% of the population in Fort Bend County ages 5 and up are fully vaccinated, and about 94% of those 65 and up are fully vaccinated. Judge George encourages the remaining residents to get vaccinated.

"If you're not vaccinated, go get vaccinated. It is available you, don't need an appointment, and you could walk in and get that vaccination," Judge George said.

There is a list of vaccination sites on Fort Bend County's COVID-19 response website.

Fort Bend County risk level guidance (Credit: Fort Bend County)

According to the county’s guidance, at the yellow level, people can resume contact with others but should minimize unnecessary contact with the most vulnerable and those who are unvaccinated.

The guidance still encourages individuals to avoid and cancel medium gatherings with 10-250 people and large public and private gatherings.

According to the guidance, individuals are also encouraged to practice physical distancing, wash hands frequently, stay home when ill, and use face coverings in crowded indoor spaces.