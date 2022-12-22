Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Fort Bend County distributing blankets to low-income or homeless citizens

FOX 26 Houston

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in Southeast Texas, and Fort Bend County officials are distributing blankets to those in need.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has 100 blankets for low-income or homeless citizens.

Residents who need a blanket can contact Fort Bend County Social Services at 281-238-3502 or Veterans Service at 281-341-4550.

A warming center is also opening up in Fort Bend County. The Friends of North Rosenberg Neighborhood Resource Center will open from at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, until 8:30 a.m. Friday. Maximum occupancy is 40 people, and transportation will not be provided. The center is located at 1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471. 