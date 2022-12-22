Fort Bend County distributing blankets to low-income or homeless citizens

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in Southeast Texas, and Fort Bend County officials are distributing blankets to those in need.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has 100 blankets for low-income or homeless citizens.

Residents who need a blanket can contact Fort Bend County Social Services at 281-238-3502 or Veterans Service at 281-341-4550.

A warming center is also opening up in Fort Bend County. The Friends of North Rosenberg Neighborhood Resource Center will open from at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, until 8:30 a.m. Friday. Maximum occupancy is 40 people, and transportation will not be provided. The center is located at 1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471.