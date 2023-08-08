Fort Bend County Commissioners approve burn ban

Fort Bend County Commissioners have approved an outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county.

Officials said as extreme heat continues and drought conditions progress, the risk for fire dangers are increasing.

RELATED: Outdoor burn ban approved for Harris County areas: What does this mean?

According to the release, the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office has been monitoring the Keetch-Bryam Drought Index used to determine forest fire potential. The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture. The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions. As of August 8, Fort Bend County’s index was 651.

RELATED: Burn ban implemented for Harris County areas due to extreme heat, drought

After the presentation of index values and the continued forecast of extreme heat with no rain, the Commissioner’s Court came to a consensus that circumstances present in the county can potentially create a public safety hazard.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials stated the Declaration and Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning in Fort Bend County states that no person burn or order another to burn any material outside of an enclosure designed to contain and capable of containing all flames, sparks, embers, cinders and ash produced by burning. Therefore, limits the use of open flames which includes burning trash, campfires, using burn barrels and any other open flame devices.