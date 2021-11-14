Fort Bend Co. judge recovering after undergoing surgery at Memorial Hermann
article
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fort Bend County Judge KP George spent the weekend at a hospital, officials confirmed Sunday.
RELATED: Fort Bend County lowers COVID-19 risk level to second-lowest category
According to a press release, the judge was hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land, where he underwent surgery for a large kidney stone.
The surgery was successful, the county confirmed, and he was released from the hospital mid-morning and is currently resting in his home.
Advertisement