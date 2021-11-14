Expand / Collapse search

Fort Bend Co. judge recovering after undergoing surgery at Memorial Hermann

Sugar Land
FOX 26 Houston
(Photo courtesy of Judge KP George via Twitter)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fort Bend County Judge KP George spent the weekend at a hospital, officials confirmed Sunday. 

According to a press release, the judge was hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land, where he underwent surgery for a large kidney stone. 

The surgery was successful, the county confirmed, and he was released from the hospital mid-morning and is currently resting in his home. 

