Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George releases statement about ongoing legal matter, claiming inappropriate treatment

The attorney for Fort Bend County Judge KP George released a two-page statement regarding George's ongoing legal matter.

Fort Bend County Judge releases statement, claims inappropriate treatment and others

The backstory:

Fort Bend County Judge KP George was indicted on a charge of misrepresentation of identity back in September 2024.

It was previously alleged that he allowed his consultant at the time, Taral Patel, to post social media comments impersonating people online to threaten others.

George was charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

Records accused the county judge of posing as "Antonio Scalywag" in a campaign post on his Facebook page.

In a recent search warrant, investigators searched Patel's phone and found he had access to KP George's social media accounts in 2022. They found text messages from Patel to George saying "I am posting the image now," which is believed to be referring to the collage posted on KP George's Facebook showing a lot of hateful comments.

What they're saying:

The attorney for George released a "Statement of Facts" in connection to the ongoing legal matter against the current county judge. You can click here to read or view below.

Dig deeper:

George highlighted key concerns about the legal proceedings and the handling of the case by the District Attorney's Office, including:

Unprecedented legal actions taken by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office despite established case law indicating a lack of jurisdiction.

Questionable handling of evidence and legal filings, including the premature release of an indictment before his formal arrest and obstruction of his legal team’s filings.

Inappropriate treatment during the booking process, including an unnecessary hold by ICE despite his long-standing U.S. citizenship and elected position.

Further comment from George:

In a "personal statement letter," George reaffirmed his commitment to the citizens of Fort Bend County and his continued efforts to improve governance, sustainability, and economic growth.

Click here to read the full statement or view below.

The other side:

FOX 26 has reached out to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office for comment. In a statement on Tuesday, they said, "KP George issued a statement today claiming that his prosecution for the misdemeanor charge of Misrepresentation of Identity under the Texas Election Code is politically motivated and less than honorable. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to serving the people of Fort Bend County and upholding the law, regardless of who is implicated in the offenses.

The investigation into the allegations against KP George is ongoing, and his statement does not change our position on the matter. We recognize the publicity his statement generates, but the rules of legal ethics we adhere to require prosecutors to refrain from public statements that could materially affect a court proceeding.

We will continue to present our arguments in the trial court and seek justice for the community we proudly represent."