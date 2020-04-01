Fort Bend Co. extends “Stay Home to Save Lives” order to April 30

article

Fort Bend County has issued a new stay-at-home order extending to April 30.

County Judge KP George released the following statement to residents on Wednesday night.

"Thank you for taking the time to share your comments and insight on the ways we are trying to combat the COVID-19 crisis. I have read all your wonderful feedback from the survey and social media. Today, I issued a new 'Stay Home to Save Lives' Order that will go until April 30. With your input and from medical experts, I have tried to include as much of your suggestions as allowed by Governor Abbott's new Executive Order - GA 18 which defines 'Essential Services' and limits local orders.

I trust my team of medical and public health experts that advise staying home during April is the only tool we have to save lives.

We Texans are coming together to tell this virus, 'Come & Take It.' We don't back down to the enemy. We come together and protect the vulnerable, be leaders, strengthen our communities and look out for our neighbors as ourselves. Over the next few days, we will continue to post information, videos, and graphics that include many of your ideas in this order while coming out of this stronger and saving lives here in Fort Bend."

