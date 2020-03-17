Fort Bend Co. orders shut down of bars, restricts restaurants

Fort Bend County issued restrictions for all restaurants and bars in response to the COVID-19 crisis. All restaurants will only be allowed to offer carry out delivery, or drive-thru services. All bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns and private clubs are being shut down under these new restrictions.

Fort Bend County's new order goes into effect at 12 a.m. March 18 and will remain in effect until 12 a.m. April 1.

“Minimizing the spread of COVID-19 is something that government officials cannot do alone. Enacting this order will protect our frontline emergency and medical personnel and those at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George.