Roadways are closed in Fort Bend after a truck turned over near Fulshear, officials say.

According to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal, the Hazmat team and Fulshear-Simonton fire department are on the scene at Heritage Parkway and Morgan Spur after a vehicle accident.

It appears a truck turned over.

Officials say Heritage Parkway southbound at the roundabout is closed.

The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.