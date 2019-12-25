Former Super Bowl champ raises money for two church buses

The congregation at The Rock WOI Church in Southeast Houston could hardly contain their excitement Christmas morning. Two brand new Mercedes shuttle buses topped off with giant red bows were delivered by James Ihedigbo.

The retired NFL safety was playing for the Baltimore Ravens when they won the 2012 Super Bowl. Ihedigbo's initial fundraising goal was to raise $60,000 to replace just one of the four shuttle buses at the church. But in a matter of a few weeks, the campaign has more than surpassed that number.

“It’s truly Christmas and it’s a gift to The Rock Church and to the community. It's a special feeling when you can play a part in seeing this come to pass,” Ihedigbo said.

Pastor Dana Carson said the old buses were often malfunctioning and had persistent issues that were too costly to fix.

“It was time for some new ones. Our old ones are about 15 years old and the congregation all chipped in,” Carson said.

The buses are predominantly used for the church's community outreach program which transport students to campus and afterschool programs, and also help victims of domestic violence get to women's shelters.

Carson said this Christmas gift will have a lasting impact on its most underprivileged members.

Advertisement

“We're so excited that on this day that we celebrate Christ's birthday, we're actually giving the church a gift,” Carson said.

“My parents often told me ‘to whom much is given, much is required’ and so, being able to do my part in spreading the Christmas spirit and adding a gift to a major ministry is such a blessing,” Ihedigbo said.

Pastor Carson said the old buses were often malfunctioning and having issues that were too costly to fix.

Carson said the two other shuttles are currently back ordered and will be delivered sometime in the next couple of weeks.