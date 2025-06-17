Former President Joe Biden coming to Galveston for Juneteenth

The Brief FOX 26 has learned former President Joe Biden is coming to Galveston. According to Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen, he was contacted to assist with some dignitaries arriving for Juneteenth, including Biden. It's unclear what event or location the former president will be.



Joe Biden coming to Galveston for Juneteenth

