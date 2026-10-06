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Former Magnolia mayor pleads guilty to assaulting pregnant person, official oppression

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 6, 2026 10:43 PM CDT
Published October 6, 2026 10:43 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Former Magnolia Mayor Matthew "Doc" Dantzer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a pregnant person as well as official oppression. 
    • According to court records, Dantzer pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday. 

Former Magnolia Mayor Matthew "Doc" Dantzer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a pregnant person as well as official oppression, according to court records. 

What we know:

According to court records, Dantzer pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday. 

Matthew Dantzer

What's next:

Court records show Dantzer was sentenced to two years' deferred adjudication probation and a $4,000 fine. 

The Source: Information in this story comes from Tarrant County court records.

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