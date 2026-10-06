Former Magnolia mayor pleads guilty to assaulting pregnant person, official oppression
Former Magnolia Mayor Matthew "Doc" Dantzer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a pregnant person as well as official oppression, according to court records.
What we know:
According to court records, Dantzer pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday.
Matthew Dantzer
What's next:
Court records show Dantzer was sentenced to two years' deferred adjudication probation and a $4,000 fine.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Tarrant County court records.