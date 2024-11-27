Former KIPP Houston High School employee accused of improper relationship with student, other charges

A former KIPP Houston High School employee is facing numerous charges, including improper relationship with a student.

According to court documents, Preston Zimmerman, who was a Bio-Medical Science Teacher at KIPP Houston High School, is charged with two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, four counts of improper relationship with a student, and two counts of sexual performance by child.

According to a statement from KIPP Texas Public Schools, earlier this semester, KIPP Houston High School was informed of allegations of misconduct involving a former employee and several students.

School officials said upon learning of the allegations, the school immediately notified the appropriate legal authorities and took swift action to ensure the safety of its students.

The statement said the employee, later determined to be Zimmerman, was immediately placed on administrative leave and terminated. He's also not allowed on any KIPP Texas Public Schools property.

According to court documents, there are six total victims/students.

KIPP Texas Public Schools said in a statement, "KIPP Texas Public Schools has zero tolerance for any staff member who brings harm to our students. We are deeply saddened and angered by the alleged actions of this former employee and extend our support to all those impacted. Our priority remains providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every student. We will continue to cooperate fully with HPD and the District Attorney’s Office and advocate for the strongest consequences possible through the criminal justice system."