Former Humble ISD special education teacher accused of injuring non-verbal student

A former Humble ISD special education teacher has been arrested and faces a third-degree felony charge for injuring a non-verbal student.

In September, 48-year-old Amber Latrelle Reynolds was caught improperly disciplining a child and was investigated by the district.

Reynolds is accused of frequently hitting and forcefully pulling an autistic child, as well as giving melatonin gummies to her students.

Reynolds has been placed on a $10,000 bond.