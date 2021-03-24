Former Houston officer sent to prison after drug stop

A former Houston police officer has been ordered to prison after admitting her guilt in a local cocaine conspiracy, officials say.

Julissa Diaz, 41, pleaded guilty on January 16, 2020, to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.

At that time, officials say she admitted she stopped a vehicle containing cocaine and arrested the occupant to allow others to steal the drugs.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gray Miller ordered her to serve an 87-month sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

Diaz is no longer employed with the Houston Police Department.

"Julissa Diaz used her position as a sworn police officer to commit these crimes. When she participated in the drug trafficking conspiracy, she violated a sacred oath, as well as the trust our city placed in her," stated Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux. "Each day, the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers place their lives on the line to protect our communities, while upholding the trust of a nation, and stand firmly against those few who would tarnish our badge."

Officials say three other people involved also pleaded guilty.

In early November 2018, Carlos Campos, 35, allegedly identified a potential drug courier and provided that information to 46-year-old Jesse Holt, a tow truck driver.

Authorities say Holt passed the information to 46-year-old Ricardo Diaz – the then-husband of Julissa Diaz - who gave it to his wife and asked her to conduct the illegal stop.

On Nov. 8, 2018, Julissa Diaz reportedly stopped and arrested the occupant, who was actually an undercover officer posing as the drug courier. Authorities say the vehicle contained eight kilograms of cocaine.

Julissa Diaz allegedly deliberately left the drugs in the car so the co-conspirators could then steal it. Authorities say Holt was stationed nearby and towed the car away.

Ricardo Diaz – Julissa Diaz’s now ex-husband, Campos and Holt pleaded guilty, officials say.

Campos later received an 87-month sentence, while Ricardo Diaz was sentenced to 108 months. Holt was ordered to serve a 42-month term of imprisonment. All of the sentences will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Julissa Diaz was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

