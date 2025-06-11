Former Houston mayor Annise Parker running for Harris County judge

The Brief Houston Mayor Annise Parker is running for Harris County Judge in 2026. The Democrat says she is running to "keep our county safe, affordable, and thriving." Last month, Republican Piney Point Mayor Aliza Dutt announced her campaign.



Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker announced her intent to run for Harris County judge in the November 2026 election.

She made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday.

Parker will run in the Democratic Primary on March 3.

Annise Parker announces Harris County Judge campaign

Annise Parker announces her campaign for Harris County judge on June 11, 2025.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Parker said, "The chaos in our state and federal governments is hurting our families right here at home.

"Donald Trump is throwing millions of Americans off healthcare to fund tax cuts for billionaires – and gutting FEMA, which pays for our local response to hurricanes, flooding, and major disasters. Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick are at war with Harris County, at war with women and people of color, and at war with public education.

"I’m running for Harris County Judge to keep our county safe, affordable, and thriving. I’m running to fight the chaos that is hurting our seniors, families, and small businesses. I’m running to fight for U.S.

"Now, more than ever, we need strong, proven leadership to guide our county through tough times."

The backstory:

Parker formerly served as Houston mayor, as well as an at-large Houston City Council member and Houston City Controller. After serving as mayor, she served as CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

2026 Harris County Judge’s race

Dig deeper:

Last month, Piney Point Mayor Aliza Dutt announced her intent to challenge incumbent Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, in the 2026 election. Dutt was the first widely known Republican to publicly seek the GOP nomination for County Judge. Other contenders are likely to join the race.

Timeline:

The Democratic and Republican Primary elections are March 3, 2026.

The Uniform Election is on Nov. 3, 2026.