Harris County authorities say a former patrol deputy has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against women.

In October 2022, Ray A. Thompson was under investigation by the Houston police Department for alleged sexual assault. He had been working at the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office since April 2022, at the time.

The constable's office put Thompson into an administrative role at the dispatch center where he has no interactions with members of the public.

He abruptly resigned in November 2022 after refusing to cooperate with internal investigation.

Court documents allege Thompson raped one woman who was unaware the sexual assault was occurring and, in another incident, he drugged one woman with Benzodiazepine before sexually assaulting her.