Former Harris County deputy charged with murdering his wife found not guilty

A former Harris County deputy, who was charged with murdering his wife, was found not guilty by a jury.

Renard Spivey was acquitted on Wednesday, according to court records.

Renard Spivey

As FOX 26 reported back in 2019, 52-year-old Patricia Spivey was found shot to death in the master bedroom closet of her home.

Court records say Deputy Renard Spivey called 911 and told investigators he accidentally shot his wife after the two had been arguing all day.

Investigators said she was shot twice in her arm and her chest. One of the bullets struck her heart and the left side of her lung.

Spivey was also shot in his left thigh. He claims a 9-mm gun accidentally went off when the two were tussling over it.

Spivey was hired as a detention officer in 1996 and became a deputy in 1998. Throughout his career, Spivey has been primarily assigned to the Detention Command, most recently serving in Court Operations since 2016.

However, Spivey resigned from the department in July 2019.