Former Firehouse Saloon building in SW Houston damaged in fire

article

The former location of Houston’s Firehouse Saloon was damaged in a fire overnight.

The venue off the Southwest Freeway at Fountain View closed in November 2020 after 28 years.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The Houston Fire Department received several calls around 1:45 a.m. Thursday about the fire.

When they arrived, crews found heavy fire and heavy smoke in a majority of the building. The fire reportedly burned for about an hour.

The building where Houston's Firehouse Saloon operated before closing in 2020 burned in a fire.

According to the fire department, a neighboring building also sustained some damage, but it should be structurally OK.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP