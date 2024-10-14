Foodies and Friends - A visit to The Chef's Table and unique African tastes

The Chef's Table (Vintage Park in northwest Houston) offers a culinary journey almost as exciting and definitely as varied as Master Chef Paul Friedman's resume.

Houstonians may remember him from the nationally recognized pizza concept, Paul's Pizza Shops, which started in northwest Houston in 1994, or the South African fusion restaurant Peli-Peli, which closed shortly after the pandemic.

Chef Paul grew up in South Africa and delights in bringing that melting pot of tastes to dishes at The Chef's Table. He also delights in telling stories about the food, where it came from, how it's prepared. Be sure to watch him serve the South African sole.

Join Katie Stone as she tastes some of the unique dishes off of the Out of Africa menu.

Chef Paul also shares information about his annual culinary trips to South Africa and how viewers can join the journey.

The Chef's Table is located in Vintage Park - 110 Vintage Park Blvd (near Hwy 249 and Louetta) - (832) 559-7489

Operating Hours:

Sunday - Thursday - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Lunch is served 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Monday - Friday

Friday - Saturday - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Brunch is served Sunday - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams on FOX LOCAL Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org