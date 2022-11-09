Foodies & Friends Live at Tris with the Montgomery County Food Bank

It's time to STOCK THE SLEIGH. The annual Montgomery County Food Bank food and funds drive to help those in need has begun and today Katie and Ruben encourage all Foodies and Friends to lend a hand.

Stock The Sleigh, will run from November 1 until December 1 with a festive drop-off event Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Food Bank. This year’s Presenting Sponsors are Kodiak Gas Services and Woodforest National Bank. The event’s Spirit of Giving Sponsors include Amazon + SNAP, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., Scott Law Firm, and Southwestern Energy.



In 2021, Stock The Sleigh had a record-breaking year raising over 95,000 pounds of food and $65,000 in monetary donations from the community. These donations helped provide over 400,000 meals for Montgomery County residents facing hunger. This year, MCFB’s goal is to raise one million meals to meet the increased need this holiday season.

"One million meals is an ambitious goal," said Kristine Marlow, President and CEO of MCFB. "But if there’s one thing I know for certain it’s that Montgomery County is a generous community."

At Montgomery County Food Bank, our mission is to unite the community to fight hunger, and we believe that our county will answer the call and help us reach our goal. The need is great right now as the costs of food, fuel, and other necessities continue to rise. Our neighbors need your help, so please join us in the fight to end hunger this holiday season."

Help Montgomery County Food Bank reach its goal by:

1. HOSTING A FOOD DRIVE – Montgomery County residents, businesses, civic organizations and schools are encouraged to join the Food Bank in the fight against hunger by participating in the

Stock The Sleigh food drive. To get started, interested parties should visit mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh to register their food drive and download the helpful food drive toolkit packet.

MCFB encourages food drive participants to join the ‘Deck The Box’ collection box decorating contest. Entrees can be submitted by hashtagging #StockTheSleighContest2022 on Facebook,

Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Food Bank’s most needed items include:

• Canned meat or pouches (tuna, chicken, spam)

• Grains (rice, pasta, macaroni & cheese)

• 100% fruit juices

• Canned vegetables (low sodium, no salt added)

• Canned or dry beans

• Peanut butter

• Canned fruits (light syrup or its own juices)

• Hot and cold cereals (oatmeal, cheerios, corn flakes)

• Healthy snacks (raisins, granola bars, protein bars)

• Monetary donations ($1 provides up to five meals)



Stock The Sleigh food collections should be dropped off Friday, December 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at MCFB located at 1 Food For Life Way, Conroe, TX, 77385. The festive drop off

event will celebrate the community’s impact with holiday fun, sweet treats, pictures with Santa, and more. Whether donors are bringing one bag or a truckload of food, everyone is

welcome to attend.

2. BECOMIE AN ORNAMENT FUNDRAISER LOCATION - Stock The Sleigh ornaments have a QR code that allow companies' network of customers, clients, employees, etc. to make a donation

directly to the Food Bank. The donor can then fill out their ornament to be displayed on a company’s Christmas tree, windows, walls, etc. To become an ornament fundraiser location, fill

out the ornament fundraiser form found at mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh and send it to development@mcfoodbank.org. MCFB will add participating companies’ names to its donation

site so donors can select where they donated, and MCFB can track how much the organization raised for the Food Bank.

ABOUT MONTGOMERY COUNTY FOOD BANK

Montgomery County Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger relief organization dedicated to uniting the community to fight hunger. Montgomery County Food Bank provides meals to families, seniors and children who lack access to wholesome nourishing food through a network of 80+ partner agencies, local school districts and community partners. Through partnerships with local retailers and wholesalers, Montgomery County Food Bank receives and purposefully distributes donated and surplus food. True to its mission, Montgomery County Food Bank works alongside volunteers, corporate and community partners, and nonprofit agencies to build a community where everyone has access to sufficient, nutritious food.

Montgomery County Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, partner of Houston Food Bank, member of Feeding Texas, and distribution partner of Feeding America.

