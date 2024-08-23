Foodies and Friends - HRW- McCormick and Schmick's

Katie Stone joins Chef Tim Eckard at McCormick and Schmick's Uptown location for this episode of Foodies and Friends. The restaurant is offering a $25 2- course lunch and a $39 3- course dinner menu.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lunch - First Course

Wait till you see the desserts - hint (Grilled Texas Peach Brown Butter Cake!)

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Grilled Texas Peach Brown Butter Cake - McCormick & Schmick's

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1,600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

