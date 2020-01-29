Fmr. Harris County Constable Captain accused of sexually abusing child for eight years

article

Former Harris County Constable Captain Jack Hagee, 74, is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child for eight years. The victim was 5-years-old when the alleged abuse began.

According to court documents, Hagee started forcing the 5-year-old girl to have oral sex with him in 1989 at their Harris County home. She told investigators that Hagee began having sexual intercourse with her about three times a week by the time she started kindergarten.

The victim says Hagee stopped having sex with her at the age of 13, because that's when she began menstruating.

The victim described the abuse as a "full-on sexual relationship" that occurred in multiple places including their home, documents say.

Investigators say the first person the victim reported her abuse was her aunt who told her husband, who happened to be Hagee's brother. Hagee's brother says he confronted Hagee over the phone and told him he was not welcome at their home.

Hagee is charged with Indecency with a Child and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Click here for more Harris County News from FOX 26