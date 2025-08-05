FM-529 crash: 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle flips and catches fire; road shutdown

The Brief One person is dead after the vehicle they were in flipped and caught fire in northwest Harris County on FM-529. A second person had to be taken to the hospital. FM-529 is shut down in all directions, according to SHeriff Ed Gonzalez.



Harris County authorities have shut down FM-529 due to a major crash involving a vehicle which caught fire Tuesday morning.

1 dead in crash on FM-529

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies responded to northwest Harris County at FM-529 and Fairview Street after a vehicle flipped over.

One person was pinned inside while the vehicle was on fire, officials report. Units were able to get the person out of the vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

CRIME: Two FAMU graduates killed in Midtown crash; suspected drunk driver facing murder charges

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, a second person was taken to the hospital. A deputy was injured with a minor burn while trying to get one of the passengers out of the burning vehicle.

Due to the crash, FM-529 is shut down in all directions.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. Authorities have not identified the victims involved.