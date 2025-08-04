Two FAMU graduates killed in Midtown crash; suspected drunk driver facing murder charges

The Brief Two 22-year-old FAMU graduates and fraternity brothers, Ronnie Burns II and Jayden Fleming, were killed in a Midtown Houston crash while attending Texas Greek Picnic events. Suspected drunk driver Rene Hernandez, 21, ran a red light and collided with their vehicle, after fleeing from deputies who saw him crash into multiple cars, police said. Hernandez is facing murder charges and will be transferred to jail after recovering from surgery; the tragedy has left the FAMU and Black Greek communities grieving.



Two recent college graduates and fraternity brothers were killed in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Midtown Houston, after police say a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and collided with their vehicle.

What we know:

Ronnie Burns II and Jayden Fleming, both 22 years old and recent graduates of Florida A&M University (FAMU), died at the scene. The two were in town attending Texas Greek Picnic events and were members of the FAMU chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Jayden Fleming (left) and Ronnie Burns, II (right) were attending Texas Greek Picnic festivities in Houston when the crash occurred. They died on the scene. (Submitted photo with permission)

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on August 2, according to Precinct 7 Constable James Phillips. Deputies say they first spotted a black Ford pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Rene Hernandez hitting multiple vehicles and fleeing the scene.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Hernandez allegedly continued driving and ran a red light at the intersection of Smith and Elgin. The truck then slammed into a white Lexus carrying Burns and Fleming.

"I'm sure when Mr. Hernandez left that bar, he didn't think that he'd be involved in two murders," Phillips said. "To the young folks who are drinking and driving, don't do it. Catch an Uber. Catch some mode of transportation, but don't get behind the wheel."

Keanu Capers, Alpha Xi chapter Polemarch (President) of Kappa Alpha Psi at FAMU, described the tragedy as deeply painful for their fraternity and school community.

"It's difficult, having these conversations with the families...seeing how the communities are affected at this time," Capers said. "It's not just the brothers, it's the community as a whole. These individuals affected everybody."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the two young men on behalf of Capers.

Hernandez, who sustained injuries in the crash and underwent surgery, is currently in custody and facing murder charges. He will be transferred to the Harris County Jail once he is released from the hospital. A female passenger in his vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Friends, family, and fraternity members continue to grieve the loss of Burns and Fleming, whose visit to Houston was meant to be a weekend of cultural celebration and unity.