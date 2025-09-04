Northwest Harris County: Narcotics found in 'suspicious pipe' in stolen vehicle; FM 1960 reopens

The Brief A "suspicious pipe" was found in a stolen vehicle on FM 1960 and Tomball Parkway. The pipe reportedly had drugs inside. The driver is said to be in custody.



Crews have reopened FM 1960 in northwest Harris County after a "suspicious pipe" that was found in a vehicle, according to authorities.

FM 1960 traffic: ‘Suspicious pipe’ in stolen vehicle

What we know:

A stolen vehicle was recovered on 1960 by Tomball Parkway.

Deputies reportedly found a "suspicious pipe" in the vehicle, and a bomb squad was called.

In an update, authorities said the pipe was not an explosive, but it did contain "methamphetamine and other narcotics."

FM 1960 has since reopened, and the driver in the vehicle is said to be in custody.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been identified.