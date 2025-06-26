FM 149 closed in Magnolia due to serious crash, possible assault

The Brief Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on FM 149 at Millhouse Road in Magnolia. FM 149 will be closed for an extended period, and a hazardous materials crew has been called. The crash involved a dump truck and another vehicle, and it is "possibly fatal." The number of people involved is currently unknown.



Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on FM 149 at Millhouse Road in Magnolia.

Possible Fatal Crash

What we know:

The Montgomery County Fire Department says FM 149 will be closed for an extended amount of time.

The Hazardous Materials crew has been called to the scene.

Reports are that the crash involved a dump truck and another vehicle.

Montgomery County ESD No. 10/Magnolia Fire Department

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says there is a heavy police presence in the area, which is the 37400 block of FM 149. Deputies are saying they're investigating a possible assault.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route if possible to avoid delays and to allow first responders to work.

What we don't know:

Firefighter officials say this crash is "possibly fatal."

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicles involved.

This is a developing story.