Five-year-old boy drowns in Fort Bend County apartment pool

A young child has died from drowning in a Fort Bend County apartment pool.

Deputies say they responded to a call from an apartment complex in the 15900 block of Old Richmond.

They found the five-year-old boy in the pool, and later declared him deceased.

Deputies are now investigating what led to the fatal drowning.

This is the third child drowning in the greater Houston area in the last two days.

