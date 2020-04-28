Four-year-old boy drowns in NE Harris County apartment pool

A young boy is dead after drowning in a pool in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at the Timber Ridge Apartments in the 5300 block of Aldine Bender Rd. on Monday night.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that a 4-year-old boy, who was under the care of relatives, wandered away from the apartment to the pool area, which was unattended.

EMS transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, but the boy did not survive.

No word on if any charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.