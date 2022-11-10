Fans have been lined up overnight to meet Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, and the first woman in line says she just beat cancer.

"I just beat cancer yesterday. And like I said, instead of ringing the bell, I wanted to make sure I was the first one in line here," Lisa says.

Altuve is one of the Astros players holding meet-and-greets around the Houston area. He will be signing autographs at an Academy Sports + Outdoors location in Pasadena on Thursday evening, but fans have already been waiting for hours.

Lisa says her family is happy for her and couldn’t believe she was the first one in line.

"When I say I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it. I said I was going to beat cancer, I beat cancer. I said I was going to be first in line here, and I was first in line," Lisa says.

Kyle Tucker signed autographs on Wednesday at the Bunker Hill location.

Altuve’s meet-and-greet at 4627 E. Sam Houston Pkwy. S. will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alex Bregman will hold a meet-and-greet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Meyerland location at 8715 W. Loop S.

Players will only be signing autograph cards. Autograph passes will be handed out to fans an hour before the event begins.