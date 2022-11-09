Astros fan declines massive money offer for Yordan Alvarez World Series home run ball

The man who snagged Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run home run baseball in Game 6 of the World Series can’t stop smiling.

"I anticipate having this for quite a long time," said Jim Rice. "I still can’t believe it happened. It’s like I’m living out a dream."

Jim Rice describes himself as a lifelong Houston Astros fan.

According to Rice, he had no plans to go to the World Series game until his boss messaged him the morning of Game 6. Rice says his boss gave him a ticket, so he made the drive to Houston from Dallas.

"We were discussing amongst the guys I was with, man these are great seats, no chance at a ball but it’s still going to be cool to see this game," said Rice.

In the 6th inning, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez launched a home run over the batter’s eye in centerfield. The home run traveled an estimated 450 feet right to Rice.

Rice says he pulled his hand out of the way, and then snagged the ball after it bounced off the ground in his section.

Moments after the home run, FOX 26 was with Rice when a man offered him $100,000 for the baseball. Rice immediately declined the offer. Then, the man wrote the offer on a business card, gave it to Rice, and told him to think about it.

"I’m not too antsy to sell [the ball]," said Rice. "That’s not what my goal is."

So far, Rice hasn’t received any offers worth more than $100,000. However, Rice insists owning a piece of Astros history is priceless.

"Owning a piece of Astros history is good enough for me," said Rice. "If that’s all that happens with this, I’m walking away a very happy man."